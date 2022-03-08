Home > CPU Comparisons > M1 Ultra or Ryzen 9 6900HX: what's better?

Apple M1 Ultra vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX

Apple M1 Ultra
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
Apple M1 Ultra
AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX

We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Ultra (desktop) with 20-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6900HX and Ultra
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
  • Has 12 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1788 vs 1616 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 53% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • Consumes up to 25% less energy than the M1 Ultra – 45 vs 60 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Ultra
1545
Ryzen 9 6900HX +7%
1647
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Ultra +47%
21500
Ryzen 9 6900HX
14601
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Ultra +10%
1782
Ryzen 9 6900HX
1613
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Ultra +128%
23080
Ryzen 9 6900HX
10136
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 Ultra and AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released March 8, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename - Rembrandt
Socket Apple M-Socket FP7
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core) Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 20 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 33x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 24MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 114 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 6 nm
TDP 60 W 45 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core) AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz 2400 MHz
Shading Units 8192 768
TMUs 512 48
ROPs 256 32
Execution Units - 12
TGP 120 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M1 Ultra
20.8 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 6900HX
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB -
Max. Memory Channels 16 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 819.2 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX official page
PCI Express Version - 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX or Apple M1 Ultra?
