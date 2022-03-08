Apple M1 Ultra vs AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX
We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Ultra (desktop) with 20-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
98
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
83
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
97
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
- Has 12 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX
- Unlocked multiplier
- 56% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- Consumes up to 25% less energy than the M1 Ultra – 45 vs 60 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1545
Ryzen 9 6980HX +7%
1659
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Ultra +47%
21500
14646
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
23080
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|March 8, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Rembrandt
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|20
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|33x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|114 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|60 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Shading Units
|8192
|768
|TMUs
|512
|48
|ROPs
|256
|32
|Execution Units
|-
|12
|TGP
|120 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|16
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|819.2 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
