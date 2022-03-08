Apple M1 Ultra vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Ultra with 20-cores against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
77
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
95
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
85
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
87
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
- Around 726.6 GB/s (990%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 65% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7900X – 60 vs 170 Watt
- Has 8 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- 75% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2273 vs 1772 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1523
Ryzen 9 7900X +34%
2045
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
24013
Ryzen 9 7900X +24%
29704
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3886
Ryzen 9 7900X +11%
4306
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
41263
Ryzen 9 7900X +27%
52456
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1778
Ryzen 9 7900X +28%
2284
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Ultra +15%
23833
20798
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|March 8, 2022
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Raphael
|Model number
|APL1106/APL1W06
|-
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|20
|12
|Threads
|20
|24
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|5.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|47x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|48MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|114 billions
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|60 W
|170 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|8192
|-
|TMUs
|512
|-
|ROPs
|256
|-
|TGP
|120 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|16
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|800 GB/s
|73.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 7900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|28
