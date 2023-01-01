Home > CPU Comparisons > M1 Ultra or Ryzen 9 7945HX: what's better?

Apple M1 Ultra vs AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX

Apple M1 Ultra
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
Apple M1 Ultra
AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX

We compared two CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 Ultra (desktop) with 20-cores against the 2.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX (laptop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7945HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7945HX and Ultra
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
  • Supports up to 128 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
  • Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Ultra
1495
Ryzen 9 7945HX +22%
1824
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Ultra
23703
Ryzen 9 7945HX +5%
24799
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Ultra
1770
Ryzen 9 7945HX +5%
1857
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Ultra +39%
23571
Ryzen 9 7945HX
16998
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 Ultra and AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released March 8, 2022 January 4, 2023
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Apple M1 Zen 4 (Dragon Range)
Model number APL1106/APL1W06 -
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core) Radeon 610M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 16 16
P-Threads 16 32
Base Frequency (P) 3.2 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 5.4 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.1 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 20 16
Total Threads 20 32
Bus Frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 25x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 48MB (shared) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache - 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Transistors 114 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
Socket Apple M-Socket FL1
TDP 60 W 55-75 W (configurable)
Peak temperature - 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core) Radeon 610M
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 8192 128
TMUs 512 8
ROPs 256 4
Execution Units - 2
TGP 120 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M1 Ultra
20.8 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7945HX
0.49 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 16 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 800 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX official page
PCI Express Version - 5.0
PCI Express Lanes - 28

