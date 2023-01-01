Apple M1 Ultra vs AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
We compared two CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 Ultra (desktop) with 20-cores against the 2.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX (laptop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7945HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
76
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
94
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
92
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
87
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
- Supports up to 128 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
- Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1495
Ryzen 9 7945HX +22%
1824
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
23703
Ryzen 9 7945HX +5%
24799
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3855
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
40941
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1770
Ryzen 9 7945HX +5%
1857
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Ultra +39%
23571
16998
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|March 8, 2022
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Apple M1
|Zen 4 (Dragon Range)
|Model number
|APL1106/APL1W06
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
|Radeon 610M
CPU
|P-Cores
|16
|16
|P-Threads
|16
|32
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.2 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|5.4 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.1 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|20
|16
|Total Threads
|20
|32
|Bus Frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|25x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|48MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|114 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FL1
|TDP
|60 W
|55-75 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|-
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
|Radeon 610M
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|8192
|128
|TMUs
|512
|8
|ROPs
|256
|4
|Execution Units
|-
|2
|TGP
|120 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|16
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|800 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|28
