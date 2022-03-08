Apple M1 Ultra vs AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Ultra with 20-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
88
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
86
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
93
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
- Consumes up to 65% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7950X – 60 vs 170 Watt
- Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- 78% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1503
Ryzen 9 7950X +39%
2082
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
23747
Ryzen 9 7950X +57%
37358
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3884
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
41258
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1771
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
23646
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|March 8, 2022
|August 29, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Raphael
|Model number
|APL1106/APL1W06
|-
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|20
|16
|Threads
|20
|32
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|5.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|45x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|48MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|114 billions
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|60 W
|170 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|8192
|-
|TMUs
|512
|-
|ROPs
|256
|-
|TGP
|120 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|16
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|800 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 7950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|24
