Home > CPU Comparisons > M1 Ultra or Ryzen 9 7950X: what's better?

Apple M1 Ultra vs AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

Apple M1 Ultra
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
Apple M1 Ultra
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Ultra with 20-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7950X and Ultra
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
  • Consumes up to 65% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7950X – 60 vs 170 Watt
  • Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 78% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Ultra
1503
Ryzen 9 7950X +39%
2082
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Ultra
23747
Ryzen 9 7950X +57%
37358
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 Ultra and AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released March 8, 2022 August 29, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename - Raphael
Model number APL1106/APL1W06 -
Socket Apple M-Socket AM5
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core) Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 20 16
Threads 20 32
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 4.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 5.7 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 45x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 48MB (shared) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache - 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 114 billions 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
TDP 60 W 170 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core) AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 8192 -
TMUs 512 -
ROPs 256 -
TGP 120 W -
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M1 Ultra
20.8 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7950X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 16 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 800 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 9 7950X official page
PCI Express Version - 5.0
PCI Express Lanes - 24

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
7 (17.5%)
33 (82.5%)
Total votes: 40

Сompetitors

1. Apple M1 Ultra vs Apple M1 Max
2. Apple M1 Ultra vs Intel Core i7 12700H
3. Apple M1 Ultra vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
4. Apple M1 Ultra vs Apple M1
5. Apple M1 Ultra vs Intel Core i7 12700K
6. AMD Ryzen 9 7950X vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
7. AMD Ryzen 9 7950X vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
8. AMD Ryzen 9 7950X vs Intel Core i5 13600K
9. AMD Ryzen 9 7950X vs Intel Core i9 13900K
10. AMD Ryzen 9 7950X vs Intel Core i9 13900KF

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X or Apple M1 Ultra?
Promotion
EnglishРусский