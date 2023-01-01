Home > CPU Comparisons > M1 Ultra or Ryzen 9 7950X3D: what's better?

Apple M1 Ultra vs AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 Ultra with 20-cores against the 4.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7950X3D are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7950X3D and Ultra
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
  • Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2308 vs 1772 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Ultra
1495
Ryzen 9 7950X3D +46%
2177
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Ultra
23703
Ryzen 9 7950X3D +59%
37795
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Ultra
1770
Ryzen 9 7950X3D +30%
2295
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Ultra
23571
Ryzen 9 7950X3D +17%
27487
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 Ultra and AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released March 8, 2022 January 4, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Apple M1 Zen 4 (Raphael)
Model number APL1106/APL1W06 -
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 16 16
P-Threads 16 32
Base Frequency (P) 3.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 5.7 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.1 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 20 16
Total Threads 20 32
Bus Frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 42x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 48MB (shared) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache - 128MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Transistors 114 billions 13.1 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
Socket Apple M-Socket AM5
TDP 60 W 120 W
Peak temperature - 89°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 8192 128
TMUs 512 8
ROPs 256 4
Execution Units - 2
TGP 120 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M1 Ultra
20.8 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7950X3D
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 16 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 800 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D official page
PCI Express Version - 5.0
PCI Express Lanes - 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D or Apple M1 Ultra?
