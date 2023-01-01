Apple M1 Ultra vs AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 Ultra with 20-cores against the 4.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7950X3D are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
76
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
94
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
92
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
87
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
- Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2308 vs 1772 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1495
Ryzen 9 7950X3D +46%
2177
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
23703
Ryzen 9 7950X3D +59%
37795
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3855
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
40941
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1770
Ryzen 9 7950X3D +30%
2295
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
23571
Ryzen 9 7950X3D +17%
27487
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|March 8, 2022
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Apple M1
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Model number
|APL1106/APL1W06
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|16
|16
|P-Threads
|16
|32
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|5.7 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.1 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|20
|16
|Total Threads
|20
|32
|Bus Frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|42x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|48MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|128MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|114 billions
|13.1 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM5
|TDP
|60 W
|120 W
|Peak temperature
|-
|89°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|8192
|128
|TMUs
|512
|8
|ROPs
|256
|4
|Execution Units
|-
|2
|TGP
|120 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|16
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|800 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|24
