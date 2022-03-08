Apple M1 Ultra vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Ultra with 20-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X with 32-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
- Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
- Around 723.83 GB/s (759%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 79% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3970X – 60 vs 280 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1773 vs 1275 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 12 more physical cores
- 41% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Ultra +20%
1570
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
21700
Ryzen Threadripper 3970X +117%
47137
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
63998
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Ultra +39%
1789
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
23904
25027
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|March 8, 2022
|November 25, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Zen 2
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|sTRX4
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
|No
Performance
|Cores
|20
|32
|Threads
|20
|64
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|37x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|128MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|114 billions
|23.5 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|60 W
|280 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|68°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|8192
|-
|TMUs
|512
|-
|ROPs
|256
|-
|TGP
|120 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|16
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|819.2 GB/s
|95.37 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|64
