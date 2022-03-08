Home > CPU Comparisons > M1 Ultra or Ryzen Threadripper 3970X: what's better?

Apple M1 Ultra vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X

Apple M1 Ultra
VS
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X
Apple M1 Ultra
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Ultra with 20-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X with 32-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3970X and Ultra
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
  • Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
  • Around 723.83 GB/s (759%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Consumes up to 79% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3970X – 60 vs 280 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1773 vs 1275 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 12 more physical cores
  • 41% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 Ultra and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released March 8, 2022 November 25, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename - Zen 2
Socket Apple M-Socket sTRX4
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core) No

Performance

Cores 20 32
Threads 20 64
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 37x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 24MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 128MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 114 billions 23.5 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 60 W 280 W
Max. temperature - 68°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core) -
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz -
Shading Units 8192 -
TMUs 512 -
ROPs 256 -
TGP 120 W -
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 16 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 819.2 GB/s 95.37 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X official page
PCI Express Version - 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 64

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 9 5950X or Apple M1 Ultra
2. Intel Core i7 12700H or Apple M1 Ultra
3. Intel Core i9 11900K or Apple M1 Ultra
4. Apple M1 or M1 Ultra
5. Intel Core i9 12900K or Apple M1 Ultra
6. AMD Ryzen 9 5950X or Threadripper 3970X
7. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X or Threadripper 3970X
8. AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X or Threadripper 3970X

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X or Apple M1 Ultra?
Promotion
EnglishРусский