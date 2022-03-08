Apple M1 Ultra vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Ultra with 20-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X with 64-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
- Around 723.83 GB/s (759%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 79% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X – 60 vs 280 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1788 vs 1236 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
- Has 44 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 34% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Ultra +24%
1545
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
21500
Ryzen Threadripper 3990X +245%
74192
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
80420
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Ultra +45%
1782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
23080
26302
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|March 8, 2022
|January 10, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Zen 2
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|sTRX4
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
|No
Performance
|Cores
|20
|64
|Threads
|20
|128
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|29x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|128MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|114 billions
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|60 W
|280 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|8192
|-
|TMUs
|512
|-
|ROPs
|256
|-
|TGP
|120 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|16
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|819.2 GB/s
|95.37 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|64
