We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Ultra with 20-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X with 64-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3990X and Ultra
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
  • Around 723.83 GB/s (759%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Consumes up to 79% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X – 60 vs 280 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1788 vs 1236 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
  • Has 44 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 34% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 Ultra and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released March 8, 2022 January 10, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename - Zen 2
Socket Apple M-Socket sTRX4
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core) No

Performance

Cores 20 64
Threads 20 128
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 29x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 24MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 128MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 114 billions 19.2 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 60 W 280 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core) -
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz -
Shading Units 8192 -
TMUs 512 -
ROPs 256 -
TGP 120 W -
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 16 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 819.2 GB/s 95.37 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X official page
PCI Express Version - 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 64

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X or Apple M1 Ultra?
