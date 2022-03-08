Apple M1 Ultra vs Apple M1
We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Ultra (desktop) with 20-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
- Around 750.95 GB/s (1100%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Supports up to 128 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
- Has 12 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M1
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the M1 Ultra – 14 vs 60 Watt
Benchmarks
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|Apple
|Released
|March 8, 2022
|November 20, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|ARMv8
|Codename
|-
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
|Apple M1 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|20
|8
|Threads
|20
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|114 billions
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|60 W
|14 W
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
|Apple M1 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|1278 MHz
|Shading Units
|8192
|1024
|TMUs
|512
|64
|ROPs
|256
|32
|Execution Units
|-
|128
|TGP
|120 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|16
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|819.2 GB/s
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|PCI Express Version
|-
|4.0
