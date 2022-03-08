Home > CPU Comparisons > M1 Ultra or Apple M1: what's better?

Apple M1 Ultra vs Apple M1

Apple M1 Ultra
VS
Apple M1
Apple M1 Ultra
Apple M1

We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Ultra (desktop) with 20-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and Ultra
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
  • Around 750.95 GB/s (1100%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Supports up to 128 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
  • Has 12 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the M1 Ultra – 14 vs 60 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Ultra +2%
1564
Apple M1
1528
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Ultra +174%
21390
Apple M1
7812
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
M1 Ultra
n/a
Apple M1
3799
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M1 Ultra
n/a
Apple M1
15149
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Ultra +3%
1806
Apple M1
1746
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Ultra +119%
20922
Apple M1
9545
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 Ultra and Apple M1

General

Vendor Apple Apple
Released March 8, 2022 November 20, 2020
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 ARMv8
Codename - Icestorm and Firestorm
Socket Apple M-Socket Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core) Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 20 8
Threads 20 8
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 24MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 114 billions 16 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
TDP 60 W 14 W

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core) Apple M1 GPU
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz 1278 MHz
Shading Units 8192 1024
TMUs 512 64
ROPs 256 32
Execution Units - 128
TGP 120 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
M1 Ultra
20.8 TFLOPS
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 16 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 819.2 GB/s 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

PCI Express Version - 4.0

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 or M1 Ultra?
