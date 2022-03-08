Home > CPU Comparisons > M1 Ultra or M1 Max: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Ultra (desktop) with 20-cores against the 2.0 GHz M1 Max (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
M1 Ultra
100
M1 Max
66
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and Ultra
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
  • Has 10 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 128 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
  • Around 409.6 GB/s (100%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • Consumes up to 50% less energy than the M1 Ultra – 30 vs 60 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Ultra +1%
1564
M1 Max
1549
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Ultra +72%
21390
M1 Max
12463
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
M1 Ultra
n/a
M1 Max
3869
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M1 Ultra
n/a
M1 Max
23520
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Ultra +1%
1806
M1 Max
1788
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Ultra +65%
20922
M1 Max
12687
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 Ultra and M1 Max

General

Vendor Apple Apple
Released March 8, 2022 October 18, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 ARMv8
Socket Apple M-Socket Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core) Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)

Performance

Cores 20 10
Threads 20 10
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 24MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 114 billions 57 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
TDP 60 W 30 W

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core) Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 8192 4096
TMUs 512 256
ROPs 256 128
TGP 120 W 60 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
M1 Ultra
20.8 TFLOPS
M1 Max
10.4 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 16 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth 819.2 GB/s 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Max or M1 Ultra?
