Apple M1 Ultra vs M1 Max
We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Ultra (desktop) with 20-cores against the 2.0 GHz M1 Max (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
- Has 10 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
- Around 409.6 GB/s (100%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- Consumes up to 50% less energy than the M1 Ultra – 30 vs 60 Watt
Benchmarks
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|Apple
|Released
|March 8, 2022
|October 18, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|ARMv8
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
Performance
|Cores
|20
|10
|Threads
|20
|10
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|114 billions
|57 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|60 W
|30 W
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|8192
|4096
|TMUs
|512
|256
|ROPs
|256
|128
|TGP
|120 W
|60 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|16
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|819.2 GB/s
|409.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
Cast your vote
4 (80%)
1 (20%)
Total votes: 5