We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5300U and M1
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 71% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1735 vs 1013 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Consumes up to 7% less energy than the Ryzen 3 5300U – 14 vs 15 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +34%
1486
Ryzen 3 5300U
1109
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1 +66%
7673
Ryzen 3 5300U
4632
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +54%
3741
Ryzen 3 5300U
2425
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Apple M1 +47%
14898
Ryzen 3 5300U
10142
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +71%
1732
Ryzen 3 5300U
1011
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1 +128%
7508
Ryzen 3 5300U
3288

Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 and AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released November 20, 2020 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Icestorm and Firestorm Zen 2
Socket Apple M-Socket FP6
Integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 0x 26x
L1 Cache 320K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 16 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 14 W 15 W
Max. temperature - 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 GPU Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1278 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 1024 384
TMUs 64 24
ROPs 32 8
Execution Units 128 -
TGP 10 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 5120x2880 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 5300U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 16 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.25 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5300U or Apple M1?
