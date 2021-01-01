Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
96
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
40
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
97
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
76
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 71% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1735 vs 1013 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Consumes up to 7% less energy than the Ryzen 3 5300U – 14 vs 15 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +34%
1486
1109
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1 +66%
7673
4632
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +54%
3741
2425
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Apple M1 +47%
14898
10142
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +71%
1732
1011
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1 +128%
7508
3288
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|November 20, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Zen 2
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|0x
|26x
|L1 Cache
|320K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|16 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|14 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1278 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|1024
|384
|TMUs
|64
|24
|ROPs
|32
|8
|Execution Units
|128
|-
|TGP
|10 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|5120x2880 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.25 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
