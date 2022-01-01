Home > CPU Comparisons > Apple M1 or Ryzen 3 5425U: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) with 8-cores against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5425U (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5425U and M1
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Ryzen 3 5425U – 14 vs 25 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5425U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 28% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +36%
3793
Ryzen 3 5425U
2794
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Apple M1 +54%
14887
Ryzen 3 5425U
9682
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 and AMD Ryzen 3 5425U

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released November 20, 2020 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Icestorm and Firestorm Barcelo
Socket Apple M-Socket FP6
Integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 27x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 16 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 14 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 GPU AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1278 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 1024 384
TMUs 64 24
ROPs 32 8
Execution Units 128 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 5425U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 16 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.25 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 3 5425U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16

