Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 3 5425U
We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) with 8-cores against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5425U (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
98
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
46
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
94
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
79
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Ryzen 3 5425U – 14 vs 25 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5425U
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 28% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1520
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7779
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +36%
3793
2794
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Apple M1 +54%
14887
9682
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1758
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9954
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|November 20, 2020
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Barcelo
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 GPU
|Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|27x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|16 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|14 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 GPU
|AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1278 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|1024
|384
|TMUs
|64
|24
|ROPs
|32
|8
|Execution Units
|128
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.25 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 3 5425U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
