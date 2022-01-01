Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 5 1600X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 1600X (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
87
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
43
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
93
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
72
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1
- Consumes up to 85% less energy than the Ryzen 5 1600X – 14 vs 95 Watt
- Newer - released 3-years and 8-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- 76% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1743 vs 991 points
- Around 28.51 GB/s (72%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 1600X
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +62%
1512
934
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1 +20%
7690
6432
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +72%
3729
2165
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Apple M1 +14%
14677
12858
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +75%
1733
990
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1 +39%
8161
5853
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|November 20, 2020
|April 11, 2017
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Zen
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|36x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|16 billions
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|14 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 GPU
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1278 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|1024
|-
|TMUs
|64
|-
|ROPs
|32
|-
|Execution Units
|128
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.25 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 1600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|24
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1