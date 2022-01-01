Home > CPU Comparisons > Apple M1 or Ryzen 5 1600X: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 1600X (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1600X and M1
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Consumes up to 85% less energy than the Ryzen 5 1600X – 14 vs 95 Watt
  • Newer - released 3-years and 8-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • 76% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1743 vs 991 points
  • Around 28.51 GB/s (72%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 1600X
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +62%
1512
Ryzen 5 1600X
934
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1 +20%
7690
Ryzen 5 1600X
6432
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +72%
3729
Ryzen 5 1600X
2165
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Apple M1 +14%
14677
Ryzen 5 1600X
12858
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +75%
1733
Ryzen 5 1600X
990
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1 +39%
8161
Ryzen 5 1600X
5853
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 and AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released November 20, 2020 April 11, 2017
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Icestorm and Firestorm Zen
Socket Apple M-Socket AM4
Integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 36x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 16 billions 4.8 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 14 nm
TDP 14 W 95 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 GPU -
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1278 MHz -
Shading Units 1024 -
TMUs 64 -
ROPs 32 -
Execution Units 128 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 1600X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 16 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.25 GB/s 39.74 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 5 1600X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 24

