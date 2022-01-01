Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400G (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
97
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
46
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
94
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
79
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1
- Consumes up to 78% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3400G – 14 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 12 nanometers
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- 83% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1743 vs 951 points
- Around 24.54 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- 31% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +42%
1525
1071
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1 +62%
7804
4823
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +59%
3788
2380
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Apple M1 +58%
14797
9380
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +83%
1751
955
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1 +162%
9984
3817
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|November 20, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Picasso
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 11
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|37x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|16 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|14 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 11
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1278 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|1024
|704
|TMUs
|64
|44
|ROPs
|32
|8
|Execution Units
|128
|11
|TGP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.25 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|8
