Home > CPU Comparisons > Apple M1 or Ryzen 5 3400G: what's better?

Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3400G

Apple M1
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
Apple M1
AMD Ryzen 5 3400G

We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400G (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3400G and M1
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Consumes up to 78% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3400G – 14 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 12 nanometers
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • 83% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1743 vs 951 points
  • Around 24.54 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 31% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +42%
1525
Ryzen 5 3400G
1071
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1 +62%
7804
Ryzen 5 3400G
4823
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +59%
3788
Ryzen 5 3400G
2380
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Apple M1 +58%
14797
Ryzen 5 3400G
9380
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +83%
1751
Ryzen 5 3400G
955
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1 +162%
9984
Ryzen 5 3400G
3817
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 and AMD Ryzen 5 3400G

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released November 20, 2020 July 7, 2019
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Icestorm and Firestorm Picasso
Socket Apple M-Socket AM4
Integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU Radeon RX Vega 11

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 37x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 16 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 12 nm
TDP 14 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 GPU Radeon RX Vega 11
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1278 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 1024 704
TMUs 64 44
ROPs 32 8
Execution Units 128 11
TGP 15 W 65 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 3400G
1.746 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 16 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.25 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 8

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 1165G7 and Apple M1
2. AMD Ryzen 5 5500U and Apple M1
3. AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and Apple M1
4. Intel Core i7 12700H and Apple M1
5. Intel Core i7 12700K and Apple M1
6. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
7. AMD Ryzen 7 5700G and AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
8. AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G and AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
9. AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE and AMD Ryzen 5 3400G

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3400G or Apple M1?
Promotion
EnglishРусский