Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
90
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
34
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
98
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
71
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1
- Consumes up to 74% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600H – 14 vs 54 Watt
- Newer - released 10-months later
- 55% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1735 vs 1116 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
412
Ryzen 5 4600H +10%
453
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2137
Ryzen 5 4600H +54%
3297
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +51%
3768
2488
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Apple M1 +2%
15279
15001
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +56%
1761
1130
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1 +25%
7634
6093
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|November 20, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Zen 2
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 GPU
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|0x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|320K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|16 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|14 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.25 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
