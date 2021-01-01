Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
96
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
40
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
97
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
76
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1
- Consumes up to 74% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600HS – 14 vs 54 Watt
- Newer - released 10-months later
- 57% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1735 vs 1103 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +29%
1486
1152
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7673
Ryzen 5 4600HS +15%
8843
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +54%
3741
2437
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Apple M1 +2%
14898
14626
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +59%
1732
1091
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1 +46%
7508
5130
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|November 20, 2020
|January 7, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Zen 2
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|0x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|320K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|16 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|14 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1278 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|1024
|384
|TMUs
|64
|24
|ROPs
|32
|8
|Execution Units
|128
|-
|TGP
|10 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|5120x2880 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.25 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
