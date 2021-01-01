Home > CPU Comparisons > Apple M1 or Ryzen 5 4600U: what's better?

Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600U

Apple M1
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
Apple M1
AMD Ryzen 5 4600U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600U and M1
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600U – 14 vs 25 Watt
  • 59% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1735 vs 1091 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +29%
1486
Ryzen 5 4600U
1152
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1
7673
Ryzen 5 4600U +3%
7925
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +56%
3741
Ryzen 5 4600U
2403
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Apple M1 +10%
14898
Ryzen 5 4600U
13567
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +60%
1732
Ryzen 5 4600U
1083
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1 +38%
7508
Ryzen 5 4600U
5427

Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 and AMD Ryzen 5 4600U

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released November 20, 2020 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Icestorm and Firestorm Zen 2
Socket Apple M-Socket FP6
Integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU Radeon Vega 6

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 0x 21x
L1 Cache 320K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 16 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 14 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature - 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 GPU Radeon Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1278 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 1024 384
TMUs 64 24
ROPs 32 8
Execution Units 128 -
TGP 10 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 5120x2880 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 4600U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 16 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.25 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 5 4600U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Apple M1 and Core i7 10750H
2. Apple M1 and Core i7 9750H
3. Apple M1 and Core i7 1165G7
4. Apple M1 and Ryzen 9 5950X
5. Apple M1 and Core i9 9980HK
6. Ryzen 5 4600U and Ryzen 5 4500U
7. Ryzen 5 4600U and Core i7 1165G7
8. Ryzen 5 4600U and Ryzen 7 3700U
9. Ryzen 5 4600U and Ryzen 7 4700U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4600U or Apple M1?
EnglishРусский