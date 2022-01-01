Home > CPU Comparisons > Apple M1 or Ryzen 5 5500: what's better?

Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500

Apple M1
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5500
Apple M1
AMD Ryzen 5 5500

We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500 and M1
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Consumes up to 78% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5500 – 14 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1743 vs 1468 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500
  • Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 31% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +19%
1751
Ryzen 5 5500
1473
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1 +25%
9984
Ryzen 5 5500
7998
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 and AMD Ryzen 5 5500

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released November 20, 2020 March 15, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Icestorm and Firestorm Cezanne
Socket Apple M-Socket AM4
Integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 36x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 16 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 14 W 65 W
Max. temperature - 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 GPU -
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1278 MHz -
Shading Units 1024 -
TMUs 64 -
ROPs 32 -
Execution Units 128 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5500
n/a

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 16 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.25 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 5 5500 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5500 or Apple M1?
Promotion
