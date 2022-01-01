Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
97
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
46
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
94
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
79
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1
- Consumes up to 78% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600G – 14 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1743 vs 1511 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer - released 5-months later
- 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +2%
1525
1495
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7804
Ryzen 5 5600G +44%
11272
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +18%
3788
3203
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14797
Ryzen 5 5600G +35%
19950
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +15%
1751
1518
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1 +30%
9984
7663
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|November 20, 2020
|April 13, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Cezanne
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|39x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|16 billions
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|14 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1278 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|1024
|448
|TMUs
|64
|28
|ROPs
|32
|7
|Execution Units
|128
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.25 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|24
