Home > CPU Comparisons > Apple M1 or Ryzen 5 5600G: what's better?

Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

Apple M1
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
Apple M1
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600G and M1
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Consumes up to 78% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600G – 14 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1743 vs 1511 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +2%
1525
Ryzen 5 5600G
1495
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1
7804
Ryzen 5 5600G +44%
11272
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +18%
3788
Ryzen 5 5600G
3203
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Apple M1
14797
Ryzen 5 5600G +35%
19950
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +15%
1751
Ryzen 5 5600G
1518
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1 +30%
9984
Ryzen 5 5600G
7663
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 and AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released November 20, 2020 April 13, 2021
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Icestorm and Firestorm Cezanne
Socket Apple M-Socket AM4
Integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 39x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 16 billions 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 14 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1278 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 1024 448
TMUs 64 28
ROPs 32 7
Execution Units 128 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600G
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 16 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.25 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 24

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
12 (54.5%)
10 (45.5%)
Total votes: 22

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 1165G7 vs Apple M1
2. Ryzen 5 5500U vs Apple M1
3. Ryzen 7 5800H vs Apple M1
4. Core i7 12700H vs Apple M1
5. Core i7 12700K vs Apple M1
6. Ryzen 5 5600X vs Ryzen 5 5600G
7. Ryzen 5 5500U vs Ryzen 5 5600G
8. Core i5 12400 vs Ryzen 5 5600G
9. Ryzen 5 3400G vs Ryzen 5 5600G
10. Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G vs Ryzen 5 5600G

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G or Apple M1?
Promotion
EnglishРусский