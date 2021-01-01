Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
95
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
44
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
97
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
79
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1
- More powerful Apple M1 GPU integrated graphics: 2.6 vs 1.108 TFLOPS
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1735 vs 1341 points
- Consumes up to 7% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600U – 14 vs 15 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 31% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +9%
1486
1362
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1 +3%
7673
7440
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3741
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14898
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +31%
1732
1325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1 +30%
7508
5784
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|November 20, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Zen 3
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|0x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|320K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|16 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|14 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1278 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|1024
|448
|TMUs
|64
|28
|ROPs
|32
|7
|Execution Units
|128
|-
|TGP
|10 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|5120x2880 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.25 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
