Home > CPU Comparisons > Apple M1 or Ryzen 5 5600X: what's better?

Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Apple M1
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
Apple M1
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600X and M1
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Consumes up to 78% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600X – 14 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Around 20.57 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 44% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M1
1486
Ryzen 5 5600X +2%
1519
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1
7673
Ryzen 5 5600X +54%
11788
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +11%
3741
Ryzen 5 5600X
3361
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Apple M1
14898
Ryzen 5 5600X +46%
21785
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +7%
1732
Ryzen 5 5600X
1626
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1
7508
Ryzen 5 5600X +11%
8308

Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 and AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released November 20, 2020 October 8, 2020
Launch price - 299 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Icestorm and Firestorm Zen 3
Socket Apple M-Socket AM4
Integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 0x 37x
L1 Cache 320K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 16 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 14 W 65 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 GPU -
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1278 MHz -
Shading Units 1024 -
TMUs 64 -
ROPs 32 -
Execution Units 128 -
TGP 10 W -
Max. Resolution 5120x2880 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 16 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.25 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3

Сompetitors

1. Apple M1 or Core i7 10750H
2. Apple M1 or Core i7 9750H
3. Apple M1 or Core i7 1165G7
4. Apple M1 or Ryzen 9 5950X
5. Apple M1 or Core i9 9980HK
6. Ryzen 5 5600X or Ryzen 5 3600
7. Ryzen 5 5600X or Core i7 10700K
8. Ryzen 5 5600X or Core i5 10600
9. Ryzen 5 5600X or Ryzen 7 5800X
10. Ryzen 5 5600X or Core i7 10700

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Apple M1?
EnglishРусский