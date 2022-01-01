Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5625U (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 5625U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
97
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
46
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
94
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
79
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1
- Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5625U – 14 vs 25 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1743 vs 1418 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 34% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1514
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7742
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +24%
3751
3031
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14717
Ryzen 5 5625U +2%
14988
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +23%
1733
1410
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1 +75%
9868
5651
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|November 20, 2020
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Barcelo
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 GPU
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|23x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|16 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|14 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 GPU
|AMD Radeon Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1278 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|1024
|448
|TMUs
|64
|28
|ROPs
|32
|7
|Execution Units
|128
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.25 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 5625U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
