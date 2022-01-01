Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
97
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
45
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
95
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
79
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1
- Consumes up to 69% less energy than the Ryzen 5 6600H – 14 vs 45 Watt
- More powerful Apple M1 GPU integrated graphics: 2.6 vs 1.46 TFLOPS
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
- 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1744 vs 1472 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- Supports quad-channel memory
- 41% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1513
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7696
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3742
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15080
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +19%
1738
1463
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1 +18%
9472
7996
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|November 20, 2020
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Rembrandt
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 GPU
|Radeon 660M
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|33x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|16 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|14 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 GPU
|AMD Radeon 660M
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1278 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|1024
|384
|TMUs
|64
|24
|ROPs
|32
|16
|Execution Units
|128
|6
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.25 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 6600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
