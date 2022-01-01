Home > CPU Comparisons > Apple M1 or Ryzen 5 6600H: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6600H and M1
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Consumes up to 69% less energy than the Ryzen 5 6600H – 14 vs 45 Watt
  • More powerful Apple M1 GPU integrated graphics: 2.6 vs 1.46 TFLOPS
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
  • 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1744 vs 1472 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • 41% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +19%
1738
Ryzen 5 6600H
1463
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1 +18%
9472
Ryzen 5 6600H
7996
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 and AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released November 20, 2020 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Icestorm and Firestorm Rembrandt
Socket Apple M-Socket FP7
Integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU Radeon 660M

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 33x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 16 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 6 nm
TDP 14 W 45 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 GPU AMD Radeon 660M
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1278 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 1024 384
TMUs 64 24
ROPs 32 16
Execution Units 128 6
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Apple M1 +78%
2.6 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 6600H
1.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4X-4266 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 16 GB -
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.25 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 6600H or Apple M1?
