Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 5 6600U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 6600U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
97
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
45
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
95
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
79
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1
- Consumes up to 50% less energy than the Ryzen 5 6600U – 14 vs 28 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600U
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- Supports quad-channel memory
- 41% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +6%
1505
1421
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7756
Ryzen 5 6600U +3%
7963
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3739
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14972
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1728
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9513
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|November 20, 2020
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Rembrandt
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 GPU
|Radeon 660M
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|29x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|16 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|14 W
|15-28 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 GPU
|AMD Radeon 660M
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1278 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|1024
|384
|TMUs
|64
|24
|ROPs
|32
|16
|Execution Units
|128
|6
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.25 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 6600U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
