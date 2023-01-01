Home > CPU Comparisons > Apple M1 or Ryzen 5 7520U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores against the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7520U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7520U and M1
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 65% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1759 vs 1063 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +35%
1508
Ryzen 5 7520U
1118
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1 +71%
7742
Ryzen 5 7520U
4537
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +67%
1754
Ryzen 5 7520U
1053
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1 +94%
7669
Ryzen 5 7520U
3947
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 and AMD Ryzen 5 7520U

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released November 20, 2020 September 22, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Apple M1 Zen 2 (Mendocino)
Integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU Radeon 610M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 4
P-Threads 4 8
Base Frequency (P) 3.2 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 4.3 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.1 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 8 4
Total Threads 8 8
Bus Frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 28x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors 16 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 6 nm
Socket Apple M-Socket FT6
TDP 14 W 15 W
Peak temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 GPU Radeon 610M
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1278 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 1024 128
TMUs 64 8
ROPs 32 4
Execution Units 128 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 7520U
0.49 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types LPDDR4X-4266 LPDDR5-5500
Memory Size 16 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.25 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 5 7520U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 4

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 7520U or Apple M1?
