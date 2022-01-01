Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) with 8-cores against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7600X (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
76
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
35
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
91
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
64
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1
- Consumes up to 87% less energy than the Ryzen 5 7600X – 14 vs 105 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
- Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- 66% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2145 vs 1759 points
- Around 1.75 GB/s (3%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1517
Ryzen 5 7600X +29%
1954
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7799
Ryzen 5 7600X +95%
15218
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3763
Ryzen 5 7600X +12%
4200
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14366
Ryzen 5 7600X +100%
28705
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1761
Ryzen 5 7600X +23%
2159
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7789
Ryzen 5 7600X +48%
11495
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|November 20, 2020
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Raphael
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 GPU
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|47x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|16 billions
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|14 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 GPU
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1278 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|1024
|-
|TMUs
|64
|-
|ROPs
|32
|-
|Execution Units
|128
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.25 GB/s
|70 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 7600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|28
