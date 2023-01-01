Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 5 7645HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores against the 4.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7645HX with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 7645HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
75
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
35
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
89
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
63
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7645HX
- Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1503
Ryzen 5 7645HX +19%
1785
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7698
Ryzen 5 7645HX +95%
14994
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3702
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14183
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1750
Ryzen 5 7645HX +3%
1801
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7677
Ryzen 5 7645HX +33%
10195
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|November 20, 2020
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Apple M1
|Zen 4 (Dragon Range)
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 GPU
|Radeon 610M
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|6
|P-Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.2 GHz
|4.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|5 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.1 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|8
|6
|Total Threads
|8
|12
|Bus Frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|40x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|16 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FL1
|TDP
|14 W
|45-75 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|-
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 GPU
|Radeon 610M
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1278 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|1024
|128
|TMUs
|64
|8
|ROPs
|32
|4
|Execution Units
|128
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.25 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 7645HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|28
