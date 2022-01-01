Home > CPU Comparisons > Apple M1 or Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G: what's better?

Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

Apple M1
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
Apple M1
AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4650G and M1
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Consumes up to 78% less energy than the Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G – 14 vs 65 Watt
  • Around 24.54 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1743 vs 1203 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 31% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +21%
1525
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
1264
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1
7804
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +19%
9304
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +41%
3788
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
2683
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Apple M1
14797
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +11%
16497
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +45%
1751
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
1205
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1 +52%
9984
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
6570
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 and AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released November 20, 2020 July 21, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Icestorm and Firestorm Zen 2
Socket Apple M-Socket AM4
Integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 37x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 16 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 14 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 GPU Radeon Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1278 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 1024 448
TMUs 64 28
ROPs 32 7
Execution Units 128 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 16 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.25 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Apple M1 and M1 Max
2. Apple M1 and Intel Core i5 1135G7
3. Apple M1 and AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
4. Apple M1 and M1 Pro
5. Apple M1 and AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
6. AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G and Ryzen 5 3600
7. AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G and Intel Core i3 10100
8. AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G and Ryzen 7 5700G
9. AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G and Ryzen 5 3400G
10. AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G and Intel Core i5 10400F

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G or Apple M1?
Promotion
EnglishРусский