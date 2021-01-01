Home > CPU Comparisons > Apple M1 or Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5650U and M1
Advantages of Apple M1
  • More powerful Apple M1 GPU integrated graphics: 2.6 vs 1.108 TFLOPS
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1737 vs 1420 points
  • Consumes up to 7% less energy than the Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U – 14 vs 15 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 31% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +26%
3815
Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
3024
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Apple M1
15458
Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U +8%
16670
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +24%
1768
Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
1429
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1 +30%
7790
Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
5979

Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 and AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released November 20, 2020 March 16, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Icestorm and Firestorm Zen 3
Socket Apple M-Socket FP6
Integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 0x 23x
L1 Cache 320K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 16 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 14 W 15 W
Max. temperature - 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1278 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 1024 448
TMUs 64 28
ROPs 32 7
Execution Units 128 -
TGP 10 W 10-45 W
Max. Resolution 5120x2880 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Apple M1 +135%
2.6 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 16 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.25 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 12

