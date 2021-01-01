Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
99
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
43
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
80
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1
- More powerful Apple M1 GPU integrated graphics: 2.6 vs 1.108 TFLOPS
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1737 vs 1420 points
- Consumes up to 7% less energy than the Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U – 14 vs 15 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 31% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1520
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7832
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +26%
3815
3024
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15458
16670
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +24%
1768
1429
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1 +30%
7790
5979
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|November 20, 2020
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Zen 3
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|0x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|320K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|16 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|14 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1278 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|1024
|448
|TMUs
|64
|28
|ROPs
|32
|7
|Execution Units
|128
|-
|TGP
|10 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|5120x2880 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.25 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
