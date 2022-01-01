Home > CPU Comparisons > Apple M1 or Ryzen 7 3700U: what's better?

Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700U

Apple M1
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
Apple M1
AMD Ryzen 7 3700U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3700U and M1
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3700U – 14 vs 35 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 12 nanometers
  • Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
  • 2.2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1743 vs 798 points
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Around 32.49 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +64%
1525
Ryzen 7 3700U
928
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1 +103%
7804
Ryzen 7 3700U
3836
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +87%
3788
Ryzen 7 3700U
2023
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Apple M1 +101%
14797
Ryzen 7 3700U
7376
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +119%
1751
Ryzen 7 3700U
799
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1 +254%
9984
Ryzen 7 3700U
2824
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 and AMD Ryzen 7 3700U

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released November 20, 2020 January 6, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Icestorm and Firestorm Picasso
Socket Apple M-Socket FP5
Integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU Radeon Vega 10

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 23x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 16 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 12 nm
TDP 14 W 12-35 W
Max. temperature - 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 GPU Radeon Vega 10
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1278 MHz 1400 MHz
Shading Units 1024 640
TMUs 64 40
ROPs 32 8
Execution Units 128 10
TGP 15 W 10 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 3700U
1.664 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 16 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.25 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 3700U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
4 (66.7%)
2 (33.3%)
Total votes: 6

Сompetitors

1. Apple M1 or M1 Max
2. Apple M1 or Core i5 1135G7
3. Apple M1 or Ryzen 5 5600H
4. Apple M1 or M1 Pro
5. Apple M1 or Ryzen 7 5700U
6. Ryzen 7 3700U or Core i7 1165G7
7. Ryzen 7 3700U or Core i3 1115G4
8. Ryzen 7 3700U or Core i5 10210U
9. Ryzen 7 3700U or Ryzen 5 5600U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 3700U or Apple M1?
Promotion
EnglishРусский