Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
97
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
46
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
94
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
79
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3700U – 14 vs 35 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 12 nanometers
- Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
- 2.2x faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1743 vs 798 points
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Around 32.49 GB/s (91%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +64%
1525
928
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1 +103%
7804
3836
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +87%
3788
2023
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Apple M1 +101%
14797
7376
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +119%
1751
799
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1 +254%
9984
2824
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|November 20, 2020
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Picasso
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 GPU
|Radeon Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|23x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|16 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|14 W
|12-35 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 GPU
|Radeon Vega 10
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1278 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|1024
|640
|TMUs
|64
|40
|ROPs
|32
|8
|Execution Units
|128
|10
|TGP
|15 W
|10 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.25 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
