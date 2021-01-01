Home > CPU Comparisons > Apple M1 or Ryzen 7 3700X: what's better?

Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3700X and M1
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Consumes up to 78% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3700X – 14 vs 65 Watt
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Around 20.57 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 35% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1735 vs 1282 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Apple M1
412
Ryzen 7 3700X +22%
504
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1
2137
Ryzen 7 3700X +130%
4906
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +38%
3768
Ryzen 7 3700X
2736
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Apple M1
15279
Ryzen 7 3700X +50%
22878
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +35%
1761
Ryzen 7 3700X
1301
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1
7634
Ryzen 7 3700X +14%
8708

Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released November 20, 2020 July 7, 2019
Launch price - 329 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Icestorm and Firestorm Zen 2
Socket Apple M-Socket AM4
Integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU No

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 0x 36x
L1 Cache 320K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 16 billions 19.2 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 14 W 65 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 16 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.25 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Apple M1?
