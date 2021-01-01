Home > CPU Comparisons > Apple M1 or Ryzen 7 4700U: what's better?

Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700U

Apple M1
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
Apple M1
AMD Ryzen 7 4700U

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4700U and M1
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4700U – 14 vs 25 Watt
  • 53% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1735 vs 1131 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 28% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Apple M1
412
Ryzen 7 4700U +15%
472
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1
2137
Ryzen 7 4700U +26%
2685
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +44%
3768
Ryzen 7 4700U
2608
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Apple M1 +10%
15279
Ryzen 7 4700U
13908
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +55%
1761
Ryzen 7 4700U
1134
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1 +34%
7634
Ryzen 7 4700U
5712

Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 and AMD Ryzen 7 4700U

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released November 20, 2020 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Icestorm and Firestorm Zen 2
Socket Apple M-Socket FP6
Integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 0x 20x
L1 Cache 320K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 16 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 14 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature - 105°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 16 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.25 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 4700U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16

