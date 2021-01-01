Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 against the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
90
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
34
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
98
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
71
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800U – 14 vs 25 Watt
- 50% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1735 vs 1154 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- 31% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
412
Ryzen 7 4800U +17%
484
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2137
Ryzen 7 4800U +54%
3285
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +43%
3768
2641
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15279
Ryzen 7 4800U +14%
17457
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +50%
1761
1176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1 +27%
7634
6008
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|November 20, 2020
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Zen 2
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|0x
|18x
|L1 Cache
|320K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|16 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|14 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.25 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1