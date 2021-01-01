Home > CPU Comparisons > Apple M1 or Ryzen 7 5700G: what's better?

Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700G and M1
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Consumes up to 78% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5700G – 14 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1745 vs 1576 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • 44% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +2%
1543
Ryzen 7 5700G
1515
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1
7865
Ryzen 7 5700G +79%
14094
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +13%
3789
Ryzen 7 5700G
3343
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Apple M1
15172
Ryzen 7 5700G +64%
24895
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +11%
1769
Ryzen 7 5700G
1596
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1
7851
Ryzen 7 5700G +19%
9374

Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 and AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released November 20, 2020 April 13, 2021
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Icestorm and Firestorm Zen 3
Socket Apple M-Socket AM4
Integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 38x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 16 billions 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 14 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1278 MHz 1750 MHz
Shading Units 1024 512
TMUs 64 32
ROPs 32 8
Execution Units 128 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5700G
n/a

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 16 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.25 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700G or Apple M1?
