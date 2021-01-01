Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
98
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
42
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
78
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1
- Consumes up to 78% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5700G – 14 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1745 vs 1576 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer - released 5-months later
- 44% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +2%
1543
1515
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7865
Ryzen 7 5700G +79%
14094
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +13%
3789
3343
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15172
Ryzen 7 5700G +64%
24895
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +11%
1769
1596
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7851
Ryzen 7 5700G +19%
9374
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|November 20, 2020
|April 13, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Zen 3
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|38x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|16 billions
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|14 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1278 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|1024
|512
|TMUs
|64
|32
|ROPs
|32
|8
|Execution Units
|128
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.25 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|24
