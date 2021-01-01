Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
99
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
43
63
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
98
81
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
79
84
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1
- Consumes up to 78% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800 – 14 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 44% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
412
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2137
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +8%
3768
3488
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15279
Ryzen 7 5800 +77%
27000
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +6%
1761
1661
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7634
Ryzen 7 5800 +28%
9742
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|November 20, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Zen 3
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|0x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|320K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|16 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|14 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.25 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
