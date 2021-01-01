Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
90
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
34
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
98
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
71
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1
- Consumes up to 87% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X – 14 vs 105 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Around 20.57 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- 47% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
412
Ryzen 7 5800X +45%
599
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2137
Ryzen 7 5800X +182%
6034
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +7%
3768
3527
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15279
Ryzen 7 5800X +89%
28834
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +3%
1761
1709
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7634
Ryzen 7 5800X +36%
10420
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|November 20, 2020
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|449 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Zen 3
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|0x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|320K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|16 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|14 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.25 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
