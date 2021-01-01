Home > CPU Comparisons > Apple M1 or Ryzen 7 5800X: what's better?

Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

Apple M1
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
Apple M1
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800X and M1
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Consumes up to 87% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X – 14 vs 105 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Around 20.57 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 47% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Apple M1
412
Ryzen 7 5800X +45%
599
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1
2137
Ryzen 7 5800X +182%
6034
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +7%
3768
Ryzen 7 5800X
3527
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Apple M1
15279
Ryzen 7 5800X +89%
28834
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +3%
1761
Ryzen 7 5800X
1709
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1
7634
Ryzen 7 5800X +36%
10420

Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released November 20, 2020 October 8, 2020
Launch price - 449 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Icestorm and Firestorm Zen 3
Socket Apple M-Socket AM4
Integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU No

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 0x 38x
L1 Cache 320K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 16 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 14 W 105 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 16 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.25 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or Apple M1?
