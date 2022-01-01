Home > CPU Comparisons > Apple M1 or Ryzen 7 5800X3D: what's better?

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800X3D and M1
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Consumes up to 87% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X3D – 14 vs 105 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
  • Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 41% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +1%
1525
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
1503
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1
7804
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +91%
14908
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +50%
3788
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
2531
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Apple M1
14797
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +55%
22985
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +7%
1751
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
1643
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1
9984
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +13%
11320
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released November 20, 2020 March 15, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Icestorm and Firestorm Vermeer
Socket Apple M-Socket AM4
Integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU No

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 34x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 96MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 16 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 14 W 105 W
Max. temperature - 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 GPU -
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1278 MHz -
Shading Units 1024 -
TMUs 64 -
ROPs 32 -
Execution Units 128 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
n/a

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
Memory Size 16 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.25 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D or Apple M1?
