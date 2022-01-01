Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D VS Apple M1 AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5800X3D and M1 Advantages of Apple M1 Consumes up to 87% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X3D – 14 vs 105 Watt

More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers

Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later

Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

41% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of Apple M1 and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

General Vendor Apple AMD Released November 20, 2020 March 15, 2022 Type Laptop Desktop instruction set ARMv8 x86-64 Codename Icestorm and Firestorm Vermeer Socket Apple M-Socket AM4 Integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU No Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 8 16 Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.4 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.5 GHz Bus frequency - 100 MHz Multiplier - 34x L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core) L3 Cache - 96MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Transistors 16 billions - Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm TDP 14 W 105 W Max. temperature - 90°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Apple M1 GPU - GPU Base Clock 450 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1278 MHz - Shading Units 1024 - TMUs 64 - ROPs 32 - Execution Units 128 - TGP 15 W - Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Apple M1 2.6 TFLOPS Ryzen 7 5800X3D n/a Memory support Memory types LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667 Memory Size 16 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.25 GB/s - ECC Support No Yes Misc Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes - 24