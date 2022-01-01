Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
97
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
46
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
94
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
79
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1
- Consumes up to 87% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X3D – 14 vs 105 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 41% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +1%
1525
1503
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7804
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +91%
14908
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +50%
3788
2531
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14797
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +55%
22985
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +7%
1751
1643
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9984
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +13%
11320
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|November 20, 2020
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Vermeer
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|34x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|96MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|16 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|14 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 GPU
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1278 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|1024
|-
|TMUs
|64
|-
|ROPs
|32
|-
|Execution Units
|128
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.25 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|24
