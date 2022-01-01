Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5825U VS Apple M1 AMD Ryzen 7 5825U We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5825U (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5825U and M1 Advantages of Apple M1 Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5825U – 14 vs 25 Watt

More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1743 vs 1510 points Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later

Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

41% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of Apple M1 and AMD Ryzen 7 5825U

General Vendor Apple AMD Released November 20, 2020 January 4, 2022 Type Laptop Desktop instruction set ARMv8 x86-64 Codename Icestorm and Firestorm Barcelo Socket Apple M-Socket FP6 Integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000) Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 8 16 Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 2.0 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.5 GHz Bus frequency - 100 MHz Multiplier - 20x L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core) L3 Cache - 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Transistors 16 billions - Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm TDP 14 W 10-25 W Max. temperature - 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Apple M1 GPU AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000) GPU Base Clock 450 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1278 MHz 2000 MHz Shading Units 1024 512 TMUs 64 32 ROPs 32 8 Execution Units 128 - TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Apple M1 2.6 TFLOPS Ryzen 7 5825U n/a Memory support Memory types LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 Memory Size 16 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.25 GB/s - ECC Support No No Misc Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes - 16