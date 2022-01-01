We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 6800HS are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.