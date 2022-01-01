Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 7 7700X VS Apple M1 AMD Ryzen 7 7700X We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 7700X and M1 Advantages of Apple M1 Consumes up to 87% less energy than the Ryzen 7 7700X – 14 vs 105 Watt Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later

Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM

Unlocked multiplier

69% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2162 vs 1759 points

Around 1.75 GB/s (3%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Specifications Full technical specification of Apple M1 and AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

General Vendor Apple AMD Released November 20, 2020 September 29, 2022 Type Laptop Desktop instruction set ARMv8 x86-64 Codename Icestorm and Firestorm Raphael Socket Apple M-Socket AM5 Integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU Radeon Graphics

Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 8 16 Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 4.5 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 5.4 GHz Bus frequency - 100 MHz Multiplier - 45x L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 1MB (per core) L3 Cache - 32MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power Transistors 16 billions 6.57 billions Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm TDP 14 W 105 W Max. temperature - 95°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Apple M1 GPU AMD Radeon Graphics GPU Base Clock 450 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1278 MHz 2200 MHz Shading Units 1024 - TMUs 64 - ROPs 32 - Execution Units 128 - TGP 15 W - Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Apple M1 2.6 TFLOPS Ryzen 7 7700X n/a

Memory support Memory types LPDDR4X-4266 DDR5-5200 Memory Size 16 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.25 GB/s 70 GB/s ECC Support No Yes

Misc Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 7700X official page PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes - 28