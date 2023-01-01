Home > CPU Comparisons > Apple M1 or Ryzen 7 7735HS: what's better?

Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS

Apple M1
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS
Apple M1
AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
Integrated Graphics
iGPU capabilities for gaming and 3D-intensive tasks
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7735HS and M1
Advantages of Apple M1
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1759 vs 1574 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS
  • Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Around 8.55 GB/s (13%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Promotion

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M1
1501
Ryzen 7 7735HS +4%
1555
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1
7756
Ryzen 7 7735HS +79%
13917
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +5%
3708
Ryzen 7 7735HS
3518
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Apple M1
14217
Ryzen 7 7735HS +80%
25555
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +12%
1752
Ryzen 7 7735HS
1563
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1
7727
Ryzen 7 7735HS +27%
9812
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 and AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released November 20, 2020 January 4, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Apple M1 Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
Integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU Radeon 680M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 8
P-Threads 4 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 4.75 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.1 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 8 8
Total Threads 8 16
Bus Frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 32x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors 16 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 6 nm
TDP (PL1) 14 W 35-54 W (configurable)
Socket Apple M-Socket FP7
Peak temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 GPU Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1278 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 1024 768
TMUs 64 48
ROPs 32 32
Execution Units 128 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 7735HS
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - LPDDR4X-4266 - DDR5-4800
- LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 16 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.25 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
2. Apple M1 vs Intel Core i5 1135G7
3. Apple M1 vs Apple M2
4. Apple M1 vs Intel Core i7 1260P
5. Apple M1 vs Intel Core i7 1165G7
6. AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS vs Ryzen 7 6800HS
7. AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS vs Ryzen 7 7840HS
8. AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS vs Ryzen 7 6800H
9. AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS vs Ryzen 9 6900HX
10. AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS vs Ryzen 9 7940HS
Compare other CPUs (580+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS or Apple M1?
Promotion
EnglishРусский