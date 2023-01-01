Home > CPU Comparisons > Apple M1 or Ryzen 7 7800X: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) with 8-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7800X (desktop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7800X and M1
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2097 vs 1759 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M1
1503
Ryzen 7 7800X +30%
1952
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1
7698
Ryzen 7 7800X +191%
22425
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1
1750
Ryzen 7 7800X +19%
2091
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1
7677
Ryzen 7 7800X +109%
16012
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 and AMD Ryzen 7 7800X

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released November 20, 2020 January 10, 2023
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Apple M1 Zen 4 (Raphael)
Integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 10
P-Threads 4 20
Base Frequency (P) 3.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 5.4 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.1 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 8 10
Total Threads 8 20
Bus Frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 45x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) -
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache - 40MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Transistors 16 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
Socket Apple M-Socket AM5
TDP 14 W 105 W
Peak temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1278 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 1024 128
TMUs 64 8
ROPs 32 4
Execution Units 128 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 7800X
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types LPDDR4X-4266 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 16 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.25 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes - 28

