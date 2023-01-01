Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D VS Apple M1 AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) against the 4.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 7800X3D and M1 Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later

Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM

Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1945 vs 1759 points

Specifications Full technical specification of Apple M1 and AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

General Vendor Apple AMD Released November 20, 2020 January 4, 2023 Type Laptop Desktop instruction set ARMv8 x86-64 Codename Apple M1 Zen 4 (Raphael) Integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 4 8 P-Threads 4 16 Base Frequency (P) 3.2 GHz 4.2 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 5 GHz Efficient Cores E-Cores 4 - E-Threads 4 - Base Frequency (E) 2.1 GHz - Total Total Cores 8 8 Total Threads 8 16 Bus Frequency - 100 MHz Multiplier - 42x L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 1MB (per core) L3 Cache - 96MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No -

Package Transistors 16 billions 13.1 billions Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm Socket Apple M-Socket AM5 TDP 14 W 120 W Max. Boost TDP - 162 W Peak temperature - 89°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Apple M1 GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 1500 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1278 MHz 2200 MHz Shading Units 1024 128 TMUs 64 8 ROPs 32 4 Execution Units 128 2 TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Apple M1 2.6 TFLOPS Ryzen 7 7800X3D 0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support Memory types LPDDR4X-4266 DDR5-5200 Memory Size 16 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.25 GB/s - ECC Support No Yes

Misc Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D official page PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes - 28