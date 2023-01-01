Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) against the 4.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
76
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
35
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
88
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
64
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
- Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1945 vs 1759 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1508
Ryzen 7 7800X3D +18%
1782
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7742
Ryzen 7 7800X3D +134%
18094
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3723
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14169
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1754
Ryzen 7 7800X3D +11%
1939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7669
Ryzen 7 7800X3D +76%
13524
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|November 20, 2020
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Apple M1
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 GPU
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|8
|P-Threads
|4
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|5 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.1 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|8
|8
|Total Threads
|8
|16
|Bus Frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|42x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|96MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|-
Package
|Transistors
|16 billions
|13.1 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM5
|TDP
|14 W
|120 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|-
|162 W
|Peak temperature
|-
|89°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 GPU
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1278 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|1024
|128
|TMUs
|64
|8
|ROPs
|32
|4
|Execution Units
|128
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.25 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|28
