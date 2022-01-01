Home > CPU Comparisons > Apple M1 or Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G: what's better?

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4750G and M1
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Consumes up to 78% less energy than the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G – 14 vs 65 Watt
  • Around 24.54 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • 43% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1743 vs 1217 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +14%
1525
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
1332
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1
7804
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +66%
12979
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +39%
3788
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
2716
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Apple M1
14797
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +40%
20695
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +44%
1751
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
1217
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1 +28%
9984
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
7820
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 and AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released November 20, 2020 July 21, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Icestorm and Firestorm Zen 2
Socket Apple M-Socket AM4
Integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 36x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 16 billions 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 14 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 GPU Radeon Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1278 MHz 2100 MHz
Shading Units 1024 512
TMUs 64 32
ROPs 32 8
Execution Units 128 8
TGP 15 W 65 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
1.13 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 16 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.25 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G or Apple M1?
