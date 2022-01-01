Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
97
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
46
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
94
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
79
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1
- Consumes up to 78% less energy than the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G – 14 vs 65 Watt
- Around 24.54 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- 43% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1743 vs 1217 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +14%
1525
1332
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7804
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +66%
12979
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +39%
3788
2716
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14797
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +40%
20695
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +44%
1751
1217
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1 +28%
9984
7820
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|November 20, 2020
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Zen 2
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|36x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|16 billions
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|14 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 GPU
|Radeon Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1278 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Shading Units
|1024
|512
|TMUs
|64
|32
|ROPs
|32
|8
|Execution Units
|128
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.25 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
