Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G VS Apple M1 AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 4750G and M1 Advantages of Apple M1 Consumes up to 78% less energy than the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G – 14 vs 65 Watt

Around 24.54 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers

43% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1743 vs 1217 points

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0 Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

General Vendor Apple AMD Released November 20, 2020 July 21, 2020 Type Laptop Desktop instruction set ARMv8 x86-64 Codename Icestorm and Firestorm Zen 2 Socket Apple M-Socket AM4 Integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU Radeon Vega 8 Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 8 16 Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.6 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.4 GHz Bus frequency - 100 MHz Multiplier - 36x L1 Cache 192K (per core) 96K (per core) L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core) L3 Cache - 8MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Transistors 16 billions 4.9 billions Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm TDP 14 W 45-65 W Max. temperature - 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Apple M1 GPU Radeon Vega 8 GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1278 MHz 2100 MHz Shading Units 1024 512 TMUs 64 32 ROPs 32 8 Execution Units 128 8 TGP 15 W 65 W Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Apple M1 2.6 TFLOPS Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G 1.13 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 16 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.25 GB/s 43.71 GB/s ECC Support No Yes Misc Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes - 12