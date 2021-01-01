Home > CPU Comparisons > Apple M1 or Ryzen 9 3900X: what's better?

Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

Apple M1
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
Apple M1
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900X (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3900X and M1
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Consumes up to 87% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3900X – 14 vs 105 Watt
  • Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Around 20.57 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1735 vs 1297 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 44% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +14%
1486
Ryzen 9 3900X
1304
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1
7673
Ryzen 9 3900X +142%
18570
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +37%
3741
Ryzen 9 3900X
2724
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Apple M1
14898
Ryzen 9 3900X +120%
32834
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +34%
1732
Ryzen 9 3900X
1293
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1
7508
Ryzen 9 3900X +56%
11677

Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 and AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released November 20, 2020 July 7, 2019
Launch price - 499 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Icestorm and Firestorm Zen 2
Socket Apple M-Socket AM4
Integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU No

Performance

Cores 8 12
Threads 8 24
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 0x 38x
L1 Cache 320K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 16 billions 19.2 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 14 W 105 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 GPU -
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1278 MHz -
Shading Units 1024 -
TMUs 64 -
ROPs 32 -
Execution Units 128 -
TGP 10 W -
Max. Resolution 5120x2880 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 3900X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 16 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.25 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

1. Apple M1 vs Intel Core i7 10750H
2. Apple M1 vs Intel Core i7 9750H
3. Apple M1 vs Intel Core i7 1165G7
4. Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
5. Apple M1 vs Intel Core i9 9980HK
6. AMD Ryzen 9 3900X vs Intel Core i9 10900K
7. AMD Ryzen 9 3900X vs Intel Core i7 10700K
8. AMD Ryzen 9 3900X vs Intel Core i9 9900K
9. AMD Ryzen 9 3900X vs Intel Core i9 10900X
10. AMD Ryzen 9 3900X vs AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 3900X or Apple M1?
EnglishРусский