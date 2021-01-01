Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900X (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
96
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
40
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
97
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
76
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1
- Consumes up to 87% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3900X – 14 vs 105 Watt
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Around 20.57 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1735 vs 1297 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 44% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +14%
1486
1304
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7673
Ryzen 9 3900X +142%
18570
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +37%
3741
2724
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14898
Ryzen 9 3900X +120%
32834
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +34%
1732
1293
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7508
Ryzen 9 3900X +56%
11677
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|November 20, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|499 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Zen 2
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|12
|Threads
|8
|24
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|0x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|320K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|16 billions
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|14 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 GPU
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1278 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|1024
|-
|TMUs
|64
|-
|ROPs
|32
|-
|Execution Units
|128
|-
|TGP
|10 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|5120x2880 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.25 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
