We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3950X (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3950X and M1
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Consumes up to 87% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3950X – 14 vs 105 Watt
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Around 20.57 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 36% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1743 vs 1282 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 47% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +17%
1512
Ryzen 9 3950X
1292
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1
7690
Ryzen 9 3950X +197%
22806
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +37%
3729
Ryzen 9 3950X
2714
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Apple M1
14677
Ryzen 9 3950X +165%
38884
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +36%
1733
Ryzen 9 3950X
1276
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1
8161
Ryzen 9 3950X +77%
14453
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 and AMD Ryzen 9 3950X

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released November 20, 2020 November 25, 2019
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Icestorm and Firestorm Zen 2
Socket Apple M-Socket AM4
Integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU No

Performance

Cores 8 16
Threads 8 32
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 35x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 16 billions 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 14 W 105 W

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 GPU -
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1278 MHz -
Shading Units 1024 -
TMUs 64 -
ROPs 32 -
Execution Units 128 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 3950X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4X-4266 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 16 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.25 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 3950X or Apple M1?
