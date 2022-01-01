Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3950X (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
87
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
43
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
93
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
72
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1
- Consumes up to 87% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3950X – 14 vs 105 Watt
- Newer - released 1-year later
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Around 20.57 GB/s (43%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 36% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1743 vs 1282 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- 47% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +17%
1512
1292
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7690
Ryzen 9 3950X +197%
22806
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +37%
3729
2714
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14677
Ryzen 9 3950X +165%
38884
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +36%
1733
1276
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8161
Ryzen 9 3950X +77%
14453
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|November 20, 2020
|November 25, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Zen 2
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|16
|Threads
|8
|32
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|35x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|16 billions
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|14 W
|105 W
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 GPU
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1278 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|1024
|-
|TMUs
|64
|-
|ROPs
|32
|-
|Execution Units
|128
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.25 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
