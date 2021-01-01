Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900H
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
51
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
98
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
82
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1
- Consumes up to 69% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900H – 14 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1735 vs 1543 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900H
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 44% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
412
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2137
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3768
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15279
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +13%
1761
1559
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7634
Ryzen 9 5900H +17%
8913
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|November 20, 2020
|January 1, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Zen 3
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|0x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|320K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|16 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|14 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.25 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
