Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
95
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
44
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
97
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
77
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5980HS – 14 vs 35 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1735 vs 1481 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 50% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1486
Ryzen 9 5980HS +2%
1519
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7673
Ryzen 9 5980HS +64%
12621
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3741
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14898
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +19%
1732
1456
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7508
Ryzen 9 5980HS +6%
7959
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|November 20, 2020
|January 7, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Zen 3
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|0x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|320K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|16 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|14 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1278 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|1024
|512
|TMUs
|64
|32
|ROPs
|32
|8
|Execution Units
|128
|-
|TGP
|10 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|5120x2880 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.25 GB/s
|68.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
