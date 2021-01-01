Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
79
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1
- Consumes up to 69% less energy than the Ryzen 9 6900HX – 14 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports quad-channel memory
- 53% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- More powerful AMD Radeon 680M integrated graphics: 3.686 vs 2.6 TFLOPS
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1515
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7796
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3776
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15212
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1754
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9671
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|November 20, 2020
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Rembrandt
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 GPU
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|33x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|16 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|14 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 GPU
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1278 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Shading Units
|1024
|768
|TMUs
|64
|48
|ROPs
|32
|32
|Execution Units
|128
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.25 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
