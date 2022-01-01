Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 9 6980HS
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6980HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
87
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
47
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
94
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
73
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Ryzen 9 6980HS – 14 vs 35 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6980HS
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- Supports quad-channel memory
- 56% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1500
Ryzen 9 6980HS +11%
1661
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7726
Ryzen 9 6980HS +90%
14712
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3740
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14619
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1735
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9854
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|November 20, 2020
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Rembrandt
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 GPU
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|33x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|16 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|14 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 GPU
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1278 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Shading Units
|1024
|768
|TMUs
|64
|48
|ROPs
|32
|32
|Execution Units
|128
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.25 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 6980HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1